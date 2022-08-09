Aurangabad Aug 9 (PTI) A village in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district has set up 15 loudspeakers to play the national anthem every day, as part of an initiative to mark the 75th year of India's independence.

The step was taken by the authorities in Patoda village to celebrate 75 years of the country's independence and the practice will continue permanently, former sarpanch Bhaskar Pere said.

The national anthem will be played on the loudspeakers from the grampanchayat every morning, he said.

The village located in Aurangabad tehsil has a population of 4,000.

"We have so far installed 10 loudspeakers in Patoda using grampanchayat funds. Five more devices will be installed soon. We have commenced playing the national anthem from this morning," village development officer Pundalik Patil said.

The grampanchayat has also initiated the process to obtain permissions for permanently unfurling the national flag in the village, he said.

