Amravati (Maha), Aug 8 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Amravati in Maharashtra increased by 77 on Saturday to reach 2,949, while the death of a 57-year-old man took the toll to 87, an official said.

A total of 21 people were discharged during the day, taking the number of such cases to 1,923, leaving the district with 939 active cases, he added.

Also Read | Rajasthan | Auto Driver in Sikar Allegedly Beaten Up, Forced to Chant 'Jai Shri Ram', 'Modi Zindabad': Live News Breaking and Coronavirus Updates on August 8, 2020.

Of the total cases, rural areas account for 702, including 13 detected on Saturday, the official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)