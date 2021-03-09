Srinagar, Mar 9 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday recorded 77 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus, raising the infection count to 1,27,191, while two more deaths due to the pandemic were reported in the past 24 hours, officials said.

Seventeen of the fresh cases were from the Jammu division and 60 from the Kashmir division, they said.

The officials said Srinagar district recorded a maximum of 36 cases, followed by 13 in Jammu district.

While 11 districts did not report any fresh cases, six other districts had cases in single digits.

The number of active cases stands at 859 in the Union Territory, while 1,24,280 patients have recovered from the infection so far, the officials said.

Two fresh fatalities -- one such from Jammu division and Kashmir valley -- were in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll from the pandemic to 1,965 in the UT, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)