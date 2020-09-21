Noida (UP), Sep 21 (PTI) Seventy-seven new instances of COVID-19 infection pushed the tally of cases in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district to 11,419 on Monday, official data showed.

The number of active cases came down to 1,578 from 1,678 on Sunday, according to the data released by the state health department for a 24-hour period.

On the brighter side, 177 patients got discharged during the period and the total number of recoveries in the district reached 9,792, the data showed.

The district, adjoining Delhi, has so far recorded 49 coronavirus-linked deaths and has a mortality rate of 0.42 per cent which is one of the lowest in the state.

Meanwhile, the recovery rate of patients reached 85.75 per cent from 84.77 per cent on Sunday. It was 80.38 per cent last Monday, according to the statistics.

Gautam Buddh Nagar now ranks ninth among the 75 districts in the state in terms of active cases, seventh in recoveries and 31st in death toll, according to the official figures.

There were 64,164 active cases across Uttar Pradesh on Monday. So far, 2,89,594 patients have recovered across the state, while the death toll linked to COVID-19 climbed to 5,135, the data showed.

The state's average recovery rate stood at 80.69 per cent, according to government officials.

