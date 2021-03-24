New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): Amid the surge of COVID-19 cases in India, the Health Ministry on Wednesday informed that a total of 771 cases of coronavirus variants detected across 18 states in the country.

The Director of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Dr SK Singh while addressing a joint press conference said, "A total of 771 cases of coronavirus variants detected across 18 states in the country. Out of which 736 cases are of UK variant, 34 of South African variant, and 1 of Brazilian variant."

As per the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday India has reported 47,262 new COVID-19 cases, 23,907 recoveries, and 275 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Amid the rise of COVID-19 cases, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan asserted that the spike in coronavirus cases of Maharashtra and Punjab is of grave concern.

However, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 5 crore marks on March 23, said Union Health Ministry on Tuesday. (ANI)

