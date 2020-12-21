Bengaluru, Dec 21 (PTI) Karnataka added 772 new COVID-19 cases and seven deaths, taking the total number of infections to 9,10,241 and the toll to 12,016, the health department said on Monday.

The day also saw 1,261 patients getting discharged after recovery, leaving 14,001 active cases.

Bengaluru Urban district continued to account for most of the cases, as it reported 363 infections on Monday.

Cumulatively 9,10,241 COVID-19 positive cases have been confirmed, which include 12,016 deaths and 8,84,205 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

Of the active cases, 13,782 patients are stable in isolation at designated hospitals, while 219 are in Intensive Care Units.

Five out of the seven deaths were from Bengaluru Urban.

Other districts that reported fresh cases included Mysuru 40, Ballari 36, Hassan 32, Kolar 31, Chikkaballapura 26, Dakshina Kannada and Mandya 24, followed by others.

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 3,83,231 infections, followed by Mysuru 51,847 and Ballari 38,688.

Among discharges too Bengaluru urban was on top with a total 3,69,701 discharges, followed by Mysuru 50,426 and Ballari 37,854, the bulletin said.

Most of the deceased had history of Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).

A total of over 1,31,21,419 samples have been tested so far, out of which 73,651 were tested on Monday alone. PTI

