Chandigarh, Sep 16 (PTI) Seventy-eight people died from coronavirus in Punjab on Wednesday as a record 2,717 fresh cases pushed the state's infection tally to 87,184.

According to a bulletin, the states has reported 2,592 deaths so far.

The previous highest daily figures were reported on September 13, when the state recorded 2,628 cases.

On Wednesday, 15 fatalities were reported from Ludhiana; 11 from Patiala; 10 from Jalandhar; nine from Bathinda; six from Bathinda; five each from Hoshiarpur and Sangrur; and three from Moga.

Two deaths each were reported from Fazilka, Kapurthala, Muktsar and Rupnagar and one each from Barnala, Fatehgarh Sahib, Ferozepur, Gurdaspur, Mansa and Pathankot, the bulletin said.

Ludhiana reported 562 infections, followed by Mohali (272), Amritsar (267), Patiala (247), Jalandhar (209), Hoshiarpur (206), Gurdaspur (144), Faridkot (131) and Bathinda (119).

There are 21,022 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of now, the bulletin said.

A total of 2,756 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, it said, adding that so far, 63,570 people have been cured of the contagion.

Eighty-eight patients are on ventilator while 451 are on oxygen support, the bulletin said.

A total of 14,67,301 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

