Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 27 (ANI): As many as 11 deaths and 796 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Andhra Pradesh in the past 24 hours, according to a media bulletin released by Andhra COVID nodal officer on Saturday.

According to the bulletin, in the last 24 hours, 24,458 samples were tested in the state, out of which 740 tested positive for COVID-19. Apart from them, 51 from other states and five from other countries are tested COVID-19 positive.

With this, total COVID-19 positive cases in the last 24 hours have increased to 796, taking the total number of coronavirus cases to 12,285.

Out of the total positive cases, 6,648 cases are active. With 263 patients being discharged, the total discharged count reaches 5,480.

Out of the 11 deaths, four each was reported from Krishna and Kurnool districts, while one death each was reported from West Godavari, East Godavari, and Vizianagaram districts, taking the total number of deaths to 157.

India on Saturday crossed 5 lakh-mark with record highest spike of 18,552 cases of coronavirus reported in the country in the past 24 hours.

The total number of active cases is 1,97,387 while a total of 2,95,880 people have been cured or discharged from hospitals. The death toll stands at 15,685 with one person migrated outside India, according to the union health ministry update at 8 a.m. today. (ANI)

