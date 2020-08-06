New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) A total of 8.27 lakh aspirants have registered themselves with the Delhi government's 'Rozgar Bazaar' - a job portal where 8.81 lakh vacancies have been posted by various companies, officials said on Thursday.

Most vacancies pertain to data entry, teaching, accounting, telecalling, marketing and logistics management, according to an official.

"So far, 8,27,626 people have registered with Rozgar Bazaar by 4 pm on Thursday. A total of 8,81,319 vacancies have been posted while 5,967 employers have also registered themselves," he said.

On July 27, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had launched the job portal -- "http://jobs.delhi.gov.in/" njobs.delhi.gov.in -- and appealed to the traders, industrialists and people to join hands to revive Delhi's economy.

The portal would serve as a "Rozgar Bazaar" for the recruiters and job aspirants, Kejriwal had said, highlighting that many people had lost their jobs and businesses were affected due to the coronavirus pandemic.

