Chandigarh, Oct 12 (PTI) The police have arrested eight people after registering as many cases in connection with the alleged "smuggling" of paddy from other states and selling in Punjab at higher MSP, a senior official said Tuesday.

State's officiating Director General of Police Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota also said 7,260 quintals of paddy have been seized, and seven vehicles impounded in different districts including Mansa, Patiala, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran and Sangrur.

The cases have been registered since October 3 when the paddy procurement commenced in the state.

Some unscrupulous elements bring paddy procured at low rates from other states to sell in Punjab at minimum support price (MSP), which could lead to malpractices like bogus billing etc, the DGP said in an official statement.

The DGP said as many as 94 police check posts have been set up and different teams deployed at state borders to keep vigil and prevent any illegal arrival of the paddy in the state.

The state government has imposed restrictions on the influx of paddy from other states, aimed to check malpractices like sale of paddy, brought at lower rates from outside, at MSP here.

