Mangaluru, November 13: As many as eight fishing boats in Udupi district were gutted in a major fire on Monday morning, the officials said. As per the local police, the boats were anchored on the river bank at Gangolli in Udupi district. However, the cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet. The officials further said that the fire that started from one boat soon spread to other boats that were anchored nearby. Karnataka Fire: Eight Fishing Boats Gutted After Massive Blaze Erupts at Gangolli in Udupi District (Watch Video)

Boats Catch Fire in Udupi

#WATCH | Karnataka: Several fishing boats gutted in a massive fire in the Gangolli area of Udupi. Fire tenders present at the spot to douse the fire. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/GsDNCK7qxQ — ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2023

Fire and rescue service personnel brought the fire under control. The coast guard personnel and police are also present at the spot. So far, there is no report of loss of life.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)