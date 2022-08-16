Kendrapara, Aug 16 (PTI) A court in Odisha's Kendrapara district sentenced eight people to life imprisonment on Tuesday for murdering a panchayat head over a past enmity six years ago.

District and sessions judge Gopal Chandra Behera convicted the assailants and slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 each for brutally killing Chitrasen Das, who was the sarpanch of Singiri gram panchayat in Aul block.

On June 8, 2016, the 46-year-old was going to Singiri on a motorcycle when the eight men intercepted him and attacked him with sticks, iron rods and knives. Das was rushed to the community health centre, where he was declared dead.

The judgement was pronounced after cross-examining 39 witnesses, public prosecutor Manas Ranjan Behera said.

