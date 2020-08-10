Muzaffarnagar (UP), Aug 10 (PTI) Eight people have been arrested for allegedly abducting a man and extorting an amount of over Rs 2 lakh from his family in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Monday.

The suspects were arrested on Sunday and a case has been registered in the Budhana police station, an officer said.

Lokendra was held hostage and an extortion money of Rs 2.20 lakh was demanded last Friday. An amount of Rs 1.78 lakh and a pistol have been recovered, the officer said. PTI

