Thane, May 8 (PTI) Police on Sunday arrested eight people for allegedly killing a 31-year-old jewellery shop worker here in Maharashtra over suspicion of theft, an official said.

The incident took place on Saturday in Bhayander area here. Some jewellery items were going missing from the shop on a regular basis and the accused suspected that the outlet worker, Krishna Tumsad, had been stealing them, Navghar police station's inspector P P Masal said.

They allegedly hit the victim with a bat, wooden log and iron rod following which he died, the official said.

The police sent the body for postmortem. They arrested the jewellery shop owner and seven others and registered a case against them under the charge of murder, the official said.

