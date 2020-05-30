India News | 8 Held for Organising Rally to Welcome Prisoners Released on Parole in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 30 (ANI): Eight people including a police constable have been arrested for organising a rally in Vishrantwadi area to welcome two prisoners who were getting released on parole amid coronavirus lockdown.

"In view of coronavirus pandemic, the state had issued guidelines on releasing some prisoners to prevent overcrowding inside prisons. On Friday, two prisoners -- Sameer Mulani and Zameer Mulani -- were getting released on parole from Yerwada jail. To welcome them a rally was organised by a group of people who not only did not follow the social distancing norms but also did not wear masks," said Pune city police.

The Police said, "Though most of the people participating in the rally fled with the arrival of police, eight peole were arrested after a bit of chase. An illegal pistol and some iron rods were recovered from their vehicle. One amongst the eight people is a police constable in Pimpri-Chinchwad police station. He is also the brother of one of the two prisoners who had received parole. A local court has granted them police custody till June 2."

The police have registered an FIR against Sameer and Zameer as well at Vishrantwadi police station and has launched a search for them. The duo had earlier been arrested for murder. (ANI)

