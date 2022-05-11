Chandigarh, May 11 (PTI) The Punjab government on Wednesday ordered transfer and new posting orders of 8 IAS and 24 PCS officers with immediate effect.

Senior IAS officer Dilip Kumar has been posted as principal secretary, industries and commerce with additional charges of information technology and investment promotion, according to an official order.

Also Read | A Round Table Meeting Between Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

Kumar Rahul has been given the charge of secretary, employment generation while Amit Kumar has been posted as joint development commissioner, integrated rural development.

Rajiv Gupta has got the charge of additional deputy commissioner (ADC), Jalandhar, while Ankurjeet Singh goes as ADC, Pathankot, the order stated.

Also Read | Jharkhand IAS Officer Pooja Singhal Arrested by ED in Money Laundering Case.

V S Tidke has been posted as assistant commissioner (taxation), Patiala while Harpreet Singh has been given the posting of sub divisional magistrate (SDM), Amritsar.

Manisha Rana has been posted as SDM, Anandpur Sahib.

Among 24 PCS officers who have been shifted included Avneet Kaur, Isha Singal, Anupreet Kaur, Navreet Kaur Sekhon, Poonam Singh and Rajesh Kumar Sharma.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)