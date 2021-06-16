Jajpur (Odisha), Jun 16 (PTI) Eight people were injured when two groups clashed in a village of Odishas Jajpur district, police said Wednesday.

Five arrests have been made in connection with the clash and cross FIRs have been lodged by the rival factions.

The clash which took place at Mahamadjamapur village under Jajpur Sadar police station was apparently due to a dispute over the "mysterious death" of a 28-year-old man, Bidyadhar Khuntia, at Khuntiasahi village on June 2, police said.

Khuntia's family had filed a complaint naming one Nanda Dalei of Daleisahi as the suspect behind the killing following which tension was simmering in the area, a police officer said.

Two persons of Khuntiasahi went to buy chicken from a poultry shop near Daleisahi on Tuesday evening when some residents of Daleisahi attacked the duo, he said.

Upon learning about the incident, some people arrived from Khuntiasahi and both the groups clashed with each other on Tuesday night.

A police team rushed to the village and brought the situation under control, Jajpur Superintendent of Police Rahul P R said.

Eight villagers from both the groups were injured and they have been admitted to a hospital.

Two of them were shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack after their condition deteriorated, the SP said.

Police has been deployed in the village as a precautionary measure and the situation is under control, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)