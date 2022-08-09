Suri, Aug 9 (PTI) At least eight people died when an autorickshaw and a state transport bus collided on National Highway-60 in Bengal's Birbhum district on Tuesday, a senior police officer said.

The incident occurred at Mallarpur near Rampurhat when the overcrowded autorickshaw collided head on with the SBSTC bus.

All eight victims were passengers of the autorickshaw, Birbhum SP Nagendra Nath Tripathi said.

