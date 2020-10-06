Aizawl (Mizoram) [India], October 6 (ANI): Mizoram on Tuesday reported eight new COVID-19 cases, taking the state's coronavirus count to 2,128, of which 291 are active cases.

So far, no COVID-19 death has been reported in the state.

"8 new COVID-19 cases reported in Mizoram, taking the total tally to 2,128. The number of active cases is at 291 while 1,837 people have been discharged so far," said the government of Mizoram.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 count on Tuesday reached 66,85,083, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

