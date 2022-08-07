Port Blair, Aug 7 (PTI) The union territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported eight new COVID-19 cases, eight less than the previous day, pushing the tally to 10,488, a health department official said on Sunday.

The archipelago now has 40 active COVID-19 cases.

Nine more persons recovered from COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries to 10,319, he said.

The death toll remained at 129 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, the official said.

A total of 7,65,673 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far, and cumulative positivity rate is 1.37 per cent, the official said.

