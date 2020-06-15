India News | 8 People, Including 5 Doctors, Test COVID-19 Positive in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar, Jun 15 (PTI) Eight more people, including five doctors, tested positive for coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, taking the total number of active cases in the district to 106, an official said on Monday.

The five resident doctors of Muzaffarnagar Medical College and Hospital who tested positive for the virus were not working in the COVID ward of the hospital, the official said.

Muzaffarnagar Chief Medical Officer Praveen Chopra told PTI that the district authorities had received 155 COVID-19 test results, of which eight were positive.

He said the contacts of the fresh cases are being traced.

Chopra said 106 patients are presently under treatment in the COVID hospital, while 82 people have been discharged after recovery.

On June10, six resident doctors from the medical college were found positive for the virus.

