Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], February 27 (ANI): Election Commission of India's (ECI) decision to conduct West Bengal Assembly polls in eight-phases is a 'certificate' of the governance of Mamata Banerjee, said Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Saturday.

Addressing mediapersons here, Javadekar said, "It is the duty of ECI to decide on how many phases the elections need to be conducted. This is a certificate for the governance of Mamata Banerjee and her party that indicates that the condition of the state is so bad that elections are being held in eight phases."

ECI on Friday announced that West Bengal will witness eight-phased Assembly polls beginning March 27. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

Addressing a press conference, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora said: "West Bengal will see eight-phase elections. 30 Assembly constituencies in five districts will go to polls in the first phase on March 27. 30 Assembly constituencies in four districts will go to polls in the second phase on April 1. In the third phase, 31 constituencies in 3 districts will go to the polls on April 6. 44 constituencies in five districts will go for polling on April 10."

"In the fifth phase, 45 constituencies in six districts will witness polling on April 17. 43 constituencies in four districts in the sixth phase will go to polls on April 22. 36 constituencies in five districts in the seventh phase will go for polling on April 26. In the eighth and final phase, 35 constituencies in four districts will witness polling on April 29," added Arora.

With the announcement of the election schedule, the Model Code of Conduct has come into force in the state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)