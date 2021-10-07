Noida, Oct 7 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board has identified eight key air pollution hot spots in Noida and Greater Noida, the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration has said and directed local authorities to ensure implementation of an action plan to check pollution during winters.

The major air pollution sources have been identified as road dust, construction and demolition (C&D) waste, industrial dust emissions, unpaved roads and traffic congestion, the administration said in a communication on Wednesday to all three local industrial development authorities and other departments concerned.

The hot spots identified are Sector 7X (a collective of group housing societies in sector 73 to 78 of Noida), Sector 150, the Yamuna Pusta area, the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, the Dadri road, the underpass and building construction along Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, Greater Noida West and UPSIDC industrial areas, it said.

"Like previous years, effective action has to be taken to check factors that deteriorate air quality during the winter season.

"Although, anti-pollution measures are to be taken across the district, a special focus has to be made on key hot spots that contribute to air pollution via road dust, construction activities, transportation, waste management, industrial emissions, etc," the letter stated.

The Noida Authority, the Greater Noida Authority, the Yamuna Expressway Authority and the UP State Industrial Development Authority have been directed to increase frequency of mechanised cleaning in the parts of the city under their domain and ensure sprinkling of water on roads whenever required, according to the communication.

The agencies have also been directed to ensure compliance of environmental norms on road construction, and the construction works being carried out by their contractors.

They have also been told to check burning of rubber, plastic waste or other waste in public areas and to constitute 'quick response teams' (QRT) of officers/officials for stoppage of garbage and biomass burning, the letter stated.

