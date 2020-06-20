Bareilly (UP), Jun 20 (PTI) An eight-year-old girl was allegedly abducted from a wedding ceremony in Aonla area of Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district and later found dead outside her native village on Saturday, police said.

Bareilly Senior Superintendent of Police Shailesh Kumar Pandey said, "The village pradhan of Khateta informed that the body of a girl is lying in an orchard outside the village. When the police reached there, it turned out to be that of the eight-year-old girl who had gone missing."

On Friday, during a local wedding, the girl was seen till 11 pm and later on Saturday morning her body was found, he pointed out.

The SSP said a forensic team and dog squad went to the spot. The body has been sent for a post-mortem.

