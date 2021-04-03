Jhansi (UP), Apr 3 (PTI) An 8-year-old girl was allegedly murdered in the city on Saturday with her family suspecting rape, police said.

However, police said the truth will be known only after the post-mortem report arrives.

The girl had gone out to fetch milk in the morning but did not return home.

Later, her blood-stained body was found from a room in a plot, SSP Rohan P Kanay said.

The SP said they have arrested the main suspect, identified as Sandeep Jain.

A case has been registered and investigation is on, the SSP added.

