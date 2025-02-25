Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 25 (ANI): District Magistrate of Sambhal, Dr. Rajender Pensiya, on Tuesday provided an update on the violence that took place in November 2024.

Speaking to ANI, Dr. Pensiya confirmed that authorities have arrested 80 individuals in connection with the violence, with a charge sheet already filed.

Dr. Pensiya outlined that efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining suspects who have been identified.

"So far, 80 accused individuals have been caught by us, and the charge sheet has already been filed. The remaining accused who have come to light are being apprehended. We will make every effort to ensure that those who committed crimes are brought to justice," he said.

Regarding the investigation, Dr. Pensiya clarified that a commission is conducting inquiries into the incident. He indicated that further action will be taken if deemed necessary.

Dr. Pensiya also addressed the role of surveillance in the investigation, mentioning that CCTV footage, room recordings, and drone footage have been valuable in identifying suspects.

"Regarding the individuals captured on CCTV, in the rooms, and by drone cameras, many of them have not yet been found. Posters were put up, but we do not know the names of many of them. If these people are located, action will be taken against them, and a charge sheet will be filed," he said.

The District Magistrate also provided details about ongoing efforts to tackle illegal occupations on public property.

"Currently, we are taking action in accordance with the law to remove illegal occupations from public property. If necessary in the future, we will take action as per the orders and directions issued by the Supreme Court," he added.

Meanwhile, theUttar Pradesh Government on Monday submitted a status report to the Supreme Court stating that the Shahi Jama Masjid Committee's claims regarding the location of a well where Hindu rituals were allegedly being performed were misleading.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had stayed all proceedings in the case after the Shahi Jama Masjid Committee filed an application (IA) alleging that the Uttar Pradesh government, in its efforts to revive ancient wells in the area, was conducting religious rituals at a well located within the mosque, which could potentially incite violence.

The top court had earlier also asked the State government of UP to file their response to the application filed by the Shahi Jama Masjid Committee.

As per the Court's aforesaid order, the UP government filed a Status Report in which it stated that the well, "Dharani varah koop," which is the subject matter of dispute in the application filed by the Shahi Masjid Committee, is situated on Public Land.

"The said subject well is situated near and not inside the disputed religious site, and as such, has no relation/connection with the mosque/disputed religious site...It is submitted that the well is a public well and is not situated anywhere inside the mosque/dispute religious site. In fact, there is no access to the subject well from inside the mosque.", the Report says. (ANI)

