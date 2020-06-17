Coronavirus in India: Live Map

  • Total Active

    155227

  • Total Deaths

    11903

  • Total Recovered

    186935

  • Total Confirmed

    354065
#StayHomeStaySafe

India News | 800 Challaned in Delhi for Not Wearing Mask, Violating Social Distancing Norms

Agency News PTI| Jun 17, 2020 11:22 PM IST
A+
A-
India News | 800 Challaned in Delhi for Not Wearing Mask, Violating Social Distancing Norms

New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) The Delhi Police on Wednesday issued challans to over 800 people in the national capital for allegedly not wearing face masks and violating social distancing norms, officials said.

According to police, 822 challans were issued on Wednesday for not wearing masks, spitting and violation of social distancing norms.

Also Read | 'Congress is Not What it Used to be, For Sure, Says Sanjay Jha After Removal as Party Spokesperson.

A total of 2,692 challans have been issued since Monday, they said.

Earlier, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal empowered health, revenue and police officials to impose fines up to Rs 1,000 for violations of norms, including non-observance of quarantine rules, non-maintenance of social distancing, not wearing a face mask in public or workplaces, spitting in public places, and consumption of paan, gutka and tobacco in public places, to contain COVID-19.

Also Read | Pranab Mukherjee, Former President of India, Pays Tribute to Galwan Valley Martyrs.

A fine of Rs 500 will be imposed for a first-time offence and a fine of Rs 1,000 for repeat offenders.

The Lt Governor had empowered officers of the health department, district magistrates, SDMs, officers authorised by them, and sub-inspector and above of the Delhi Police to impose fines for violating norms concerning COVID-19.

On Wednesday, police distributed 5,730 face masks. A total of 8,724 masks have been distributed since Monday, a senior police officer said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Comments
Tags:
You might also like
Advertisement

Live Blog Timeline
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 77.28 75.79
Kolkata 79.08 71.38
Mumbai 84.15 74.32
Chennai 80.86 73.69
View all
Company Price Change Value
Axis Banks 1050.00 50.00 533.00
Reliance 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Samsung 1050.00 33.00 533.00
Currency Price Change
USD 76.1775 0.01
GBP 96.2800 0.94
EUR 86.1700 0.48
Advertisement

Cricket Updates

Editor's Choice
Advertisement

Football Matches

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India CAA ProtestCoronavirusNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaBigg Boss 13Sharad PawarJNUDeepika PadukoneExam ResultBJPAadhaar CardVirat KohliRahul Gandhi
Advertisement