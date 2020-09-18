Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], September 18 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday said that about 8,000 families residing for over 50 years around Bajpur village in Udham Singh Nagar district will not be evicted and will become owners of their houses.

"Around 8,000 families were residing in Bajpur village in Udham Singh Nagar district for over 50 years. They were ordered to evict. I have promised that the government will give relief to them and our government has considered them well. Now they will not be evicted from there. They will be the owner of the home and they will have the entitlements of the land they are holding," Rawat told ANI.

As per an official release, Rawat on Friday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 27 development works worth over Rs 112. 47 lakh crore in Pithoragarh. This includes the 15 development works constructed at a cost of over Rs 32.30 lakh crore, including the newly constructed multi-storey car parking at the district headquarters and laying of the foundation stone of 12 development works of over Rs 80.16 lakh crore.

During an inspection of the multi-story car parking located at Dev Singh Maidan, the Chief Minister instructed the District Magistrate to design the Dev Singh Maidan as a historic playground and prepare an assessment for the improvement of the sports ground and improve the car parking facilities at ground.

Earlier, as per his two-days visit schedule to Pithoragarh, Rawat reached the disaster- affected area Barum after taking a terrestrial visit to the relief camps set up by the government. (ANI)

