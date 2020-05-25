India News | 805 New COVID-19 Cases in Tamil Nadu, State Count at 17,082

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 25 (ANI): With 805 new positive COVID-19 cases and seven deaths reported in Tamil Nadu on Monday, the total number of positive cases in the state climbed to 17,082, said State Health Minister C Vijayabaskar.

Of all the new cases reported, 549 cases are from Chennai.

The total number of COVID-19 deaths in the state climbed to 118 after seven people succumbed to the infection.

The Health Minister said as many as 407 people have been discharged in the state today.

Earlier today, India witnessed the highest ever spike of 6,977 positive cases, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 1,38,845, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With 154 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 now stands at 4,021 in the country. (ANI)

