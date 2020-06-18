India News | 82 New Coronavirus Patients in Chhattisgarh, Count 1,946

Raipur, Jun 18 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh increased to 1,946 after 82 more people tested positive on Thursday, a health official said.

As many as 46 patients were discharged during the day from hospitals across the state following recovery, he added.

Of the new cases, 22 were reported from Balrampur district, 12 from Balodabazar, 11 each from Raipur and Janjgir-Champa districts, nine from Durg, eight from Rajnandgaon, four from Bilaspur, three from Koriya and two from Korba.

The number of active cases in the state is 735, as 1,202 people have been discharged after recovery while nine died, the official said.

Chhattisgarh's COVID-19 figures are as follows: positive cases 1,946, new cases 82, deaths 9, discharged 1,202, active cases 735, people tested so far 1,13,329. PTI

