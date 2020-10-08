Leh (Ladakh) [India], October 8 (ANI): As many as 82 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths have been reported in Ladakh, taking the total number of active cases in the union territory to 1,228, the health department informed on Thursday.

Leh registered 74 positive cases while eight cases and the two deaths were reported from Kargil.

The death toll in the UT stands at 63, with 26 fatalities reported from Leh and 37 from Kargil.

Meanwhile, with a spike of 78,524 new cases and 971 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 68-lakh mark on Thursday, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

The COVID-19 count in the country now stands at 68,35,656 including 9,02,425 active cases, 58,27,705 cured and discharged or migrated cases and 1,05,526 deaths. (ANI)

