Kohima (Nagaland) [India], September 29 (ANI): Nagaland reported 83 cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, said the state health department on Tuesday.

As many as 17 people, including five non-COVID patients, have died till 3 pm today, the department said.

A total of 6,040 positive cases of coronavirus have been recorded in the state out of which 1,037 are active cases.

While 4,942 people have recovered from the disease, there are 1,002 asymptomatic patients in the state. (ANI)

