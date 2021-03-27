Secunderabad (Telangana) [India], March 27 (ANI): As many as 830 young recruits passed out of Artillery Centre, Hyderabad and a parade under COVID-19 protocols undertook the Oath of Allegiance and service to the nation on Saturday after successful completion of year-long basic and advanced military training.

The parade was reviewed by Major General RK Singh, General Officer Commanding, Telangana and Andhra Sub Area, informed a press release issued by the defence wing.

"The Artillery Centre, Hyderabad was raised on 15th August 1962 as the second training centre of the Regiment of Artillery which is the second-largest component of the Army. The Centre is located in and around the historic 'Golconda Fort' and has excelled in all spheres in its quest for excellence. Gunners passing out from the portals of the Artillery Centre, Hyderabad has been discharging various operational and training responsibilities with utmost commitment and dedication in the service of the nation," the press release read.

According to the press release, It was a grand military spectacle to witness 830 budding young men marching to the tune of 'Saare Jahan Se Accha' in their crisp military attire and assume their rightful place in the Gunners fraternity. Each syllable of the oath of attestation and presentation of 'Gaurav Padaks' to the recruits passing out from the Alma mater of Gunners filled the audience with a sense of pride and honour towards the army and nation.

"The resplendent display of the Passing out Parade and attestation ceremony following all COVID-19 precautions at the Artillery Centre further cemented the belief that our Defence forces are indeed unique and draw their strength from each corner of this diverse nation," the press release stated. (ANI)

