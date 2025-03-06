Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 6 (ANI): The Assam government on Wednesday said in the state assembly that nearly 83,000 hectares of land belonging to Assam has been encroached by four neighbouring states.

Replying to a question by Congress MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed, Assam Border Protection and Development Minister Atul Bora said that 82,751.8618 hectares of land across 17 districts of Assam has been encroached by four neighbouring states - Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram and Meghalaya.

Also Read | Thane Fire: Shop, 3 Motorbikes Gutted As Blaze Erupts on Ground Floor of Building, None Hurt.

According to the data shared by the state government, Nagaland has encroached 59490.21 hectares of land, while Arunachal Pradesh has encroached 16144.0117 hectares of land, 3675.78 hectares of land by Mizoram and 3441.8601 hectares of land by Meghalaya.

The Assam Minister said that among the affected districts of the state are Golaghat, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Charaideo, Sonitpur, Biswanath, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, Tinsukia, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Cachar, Kamrup, West Karbi Anglong, South Salmara Mankachar, Karimganj (now Sribhumi), and Hailakandi.

Also Read | Telangana MLC Election 2025 Results: PM Narendra Modi Hails BJP Performance in Polls, Praises Party Workers' Efforts.

The Assam Minister further said that the government level discussions are going on with the neighbouring states to resolve the border disputes.

Assam and Meghalaya had 12 disputed sectors along their 884.9 km boundary and the disputes in six of these sectors were settled through a MoU signed on March 29, 2022, in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"Similarly, both governments of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh have formed 12 regional committees. The regional committees of both states have jointly visited the bordering areas and discussed with the local people and have taken measures to resolve the inter-state border disputes. On April 20, 2023, a MoU was signed between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh governments in New Delhi in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. 71 of the 123 villages have been amicably resolved by the MoU and timelines have been fixed for finalization of the boundaries of the remaining villages. To resolve the border dispute issue with Mizoram, the government level discussions are going on," Atul Bora said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)