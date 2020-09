New Delhi, Sep 20 (PTI) A total of 83,008 cases of doubtful voters is pending in Foreigners Tribunals in Assam while 86,756 others were declared as foreigners in last five years, Lok Sabha was informed on Sunday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said at present Foreigners Tribunals (FTs) are functioning only in Assam.

Also Read | Agricultural Reform Bills Passed in Rajya Sabha: PM Narendra Modi Attempts to Allay Fears, Says ‘Here to Serve Our Farmers’.

"Government of Assam has informed that pending cases of doubtful voters in Assam in FTs are 83,008 and the number of people declared as foreigners in Assam from 2015 to June 30, 2020 are 86,756," he said in a written reply to a question.

Rai said detention centres are set up by the state governments and Union Territory administrations as per their requirement to detain illegal immigrants or foreigners who have completed their sentence pending their deportation to their native country.

Also Read | Electronic Vaccine Intelligence Network to Track COVID-19 Vaccine Stocks and Storage in India.

Details of number of detention centres set up by the state Governments and Union Territory administrations along with number of foreign nationals detained therein are not centrally maintained, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)