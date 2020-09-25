Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 25 (PTI) Eighty-four more people, including six police personnel and four jail inmates, contracted coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Friday, an official said.

According to District Magistrate Selva Kumari J, results of 966 sample were received, of which 84 were found positive.

At present, the number of active cases in the district stands at 1,107.

The DM said 103 people recovered from the disease, pushing the number of cured patients to 3,245 in the district.

