Kohima, Sep 27 (PTI) Detection of 84 fresh cases has pushed Nagaland's COVID-19 tally to 5,946 on Sunday, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

Sixty-six people were cured of the disease during the day, which took the total number of recoveries to 4,848, he said.

"84 positive cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed today 71 in Dimapur, 9 in Kohima, 3 in Longleng and 1 in Mon," the minister said on Twitter. Of the 66 new recoveries, 50 were reported from Dimapur, seven each from Kohima and Mokokchung and two from Tuensang districts, he said. The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state is currently at 81.53 per cent. Nagaland now has 1,042 active cases, while 16 people have died of the disease and 40 migrated to other states, Additional Director of Health and Family Welfare Dr Denis Hangsing said.

Dimapur has the highest number of active cases at 720, followed by Kohima at 282 and Mon at 15.

The state has so far tested 77,953 samples for COVID- 19, the health official said.

