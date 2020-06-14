Coronavirus in India: Live Map

India News | 85 Fresh COVID-19 Cases in Kerala, Active Tally at 1,342

Agency News ANI| Jun 14, 2020 12:59 AM IST
Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 13 (ANI): A total of 85 fresh cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kerala on Saturday, taking the tally of active cases to 1,342, the state health department said.

"85 fresh cases of COVID-19 reported in Kerala today. Now, the total number of active cases in the state stands at 1,342," Kerala Health Department stated in its daily bulletin.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: Four-Month-Old Baby Recovers From COVID-19 in Visakhapatnam After 18 Days on Ventilator.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 3,08,993, including 1,54,330 cured/discharged/migrated and 1,45,779 active cases. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

