India News | 85-year-old Woman Jumps off Mumbai High-rise, Dies

Agency News PTI| Jun 14, 2020 09:06 PM IST
Mumbai, Jun 14 (PTI) An 85-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the 16th floor of a high-rise in Mumbai's Kandivali area on Sunday evening, police said.

An official identified the woman as Padmaben Dhanak, a resident of Praneet Garden in Mahavir Nagar, and said the suicide note stated she was not keeping well after her daughter's death recently.

An accidental death report has been registered, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

