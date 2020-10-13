Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 13 (ANI): A total of 8,522 new COVID-19 cases and 187 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to 15,43,837 in the state.

According to the data, as many as 15,356 discharges were also reported in the state.

Also Read | Telangana Assembly Bypoll 2020: BJP Candidate M Raghunandan Rao Files Nomination from Dubbak Assembly Seat.

"Maharashtra reports 8,522 new coronavirus cases, 15,356 discharges and 187 deaths, taking total cases to 15,43,837 including 12,97,252 discharges, 2,05,415 active cases and 40,701 deaths," the State Health Department stated.

With a spike of 55,342 new cases and 706 deaths on Tuesday, India's COVID-19 count reached 71,75,881, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW).

Also Read | Mehbooba Mufti Released; Ex-Jammu & Kashmir CM Was in Detention Since August 2019.

It is important to note that the rise in COVID-19 cases has been on the decline on a daily basis in the country, while under 70 thousand cases were reported yesterday, the rise today has stayed below 60-thousand.

Meanwhile, as per the MoHFW, the COVID-19 count includes 8,38,729 active cases, and 62,27,296 cured and discharged or migrated cases.

Further, with 706 deaths reported due to the disease in the last 24 hours, the toll due to the disease is at 1,09,856 in the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)