Bhopal, Aug 8 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh reported 859 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the state's infection count to 38,157, while 15 deaths in a 24-hour period increased the toll to 977, an official said.

Indore district recorded the highest one-day spike in cases in the state at 184.

Four patients died in Bhopal, two each in Indore and Dewas, and one each in Jabalpur, Sagar, Khandwa, Bhind, Rajgarh, Chhatarpur and Sehore districts, the health department official said.

"Of the fresh cases, the highest 184 were from Indore, followed by 138 in Bhopal and 61 in Jabalpur. A total of 732 persons were discharged on Saturday," the official said.

"The number of coronavirus cases in Indore now stands at 8,343, including 330 deaths, while Bhopal has recorded 7,539 cases, of which 211 have died. 1,765 cases have been recorded in Jabalpur.

"At 2,162, Indore now has the highest number of active cases followed by 1,989 in Bhopal," the official added.

No coronavirus case was reported from four districts since Friday evening, though all 52 districts have active cases, the health official said, adding there are 3,084 active containment zones in the state at present.

During the past eight days, Madhya Pradesh recorded a total of new 6,351 cases and 110 deaths. As of July 31, the case count was 31,806 and the death toll stood at 867 in the state.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 38,157, active cases 8,827, new cases 859, death toll 977, recovered 28,353, total number of people tested 8,74,678. PTI

