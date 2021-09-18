Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 18 (ANI): The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday has claimed that 86.64 per cent of Mumbaikars have developed antibodies against coronavirus, according to the latest sero survey report.

This is the fifth survey which was conducted between August 12 and September 8 and collected samples from 8,674 candidates. All the participants were above 18 years of age.

According to the survey, antibodies were found in 90.26 per cent of people who are fully or partially vaccinated, antibodies were present in 79.86 per cent of unvaccinated citizens.

The study estimates around 87.02 per cent prevalence in slums and 86.22 % prevalence in non-slums in the 24 wards.

Sero-prevalence among males is 85.07 per cent and sero-prevalence among females is 88.29 per cent which is higher as compared to males. Almost 65 per cent of the study subjects received the COVID-19 vaccine and 35 per cent did not receive any vaccine.

Out of the total samples, 20 per cent were health care workers. Sero-prevalence in health care workers is 87.14 per cent. The age-wise sero-prevalence varies from 80 per cent to 91 per cent among the study subjects.

The study also states that there is no statistically significant difference in sero-prevalence of Mumbai City and suburbs.

The survey also recommended strictly following the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour such as wearing of masks, frequent hand wash and maintaining social distancing. The report also said that the sero-prevalence is much higher among the vaccinated population than the unvaccinated ones. (ANI)

