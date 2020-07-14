New Delhi [India], July 14 (ANI): The majority of the COVID-19 cases in the country, close to 86 per cent, are confined to 10 states with Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu accounting for more than 50 per cent of them, Health Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Eighty-six per cent of the total cases are confined to 10 states. Two of these have 50 per cent of these cases - Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu - and eight other states have 36 per cent cases," said Rajesh Bhushan, Officer on Special Duty (OSD), Union Health Ministry at the daily press briefing here.

The other eight states, according to the Ministry, are Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, Gujarat, Assam and union territory of Delhi.

Bhushan also said that the national average of COVID-19 recovery is 63 per cent in the country and 20 states in the country have a better average than the national average.

"In May, the recovery rate was around 26 per cent which rose to 48 per cent by May end and further increased to around 63 per cent by July 12 in the country. Among the 20 states, Uttar Pradesh has a recovery rate of 64 per cent, Odisha 67 per cent, Assam 65 per cent, Gujarat 70 per cent, Tamil Nadu has a recovery rate of 65 per cent," Bhushan said.

"Between May 2 to May 30, the number of active COVID-19 cases was more than recovered cases. After that, the difference between the number of active and recovered cases is rising. Today, the number of recovered cases is 1.8 times higher than the active cases," he said.

Earlier today, India's COVID-19 count crossed nine lakh mark as 28,498 new coronavirus cases were reported. (ANI)

