Mumbai, Aug 7 (PTI) The number of coronavirus cases in Mumbai rose to 1,21,027 on Fridaywith 862 new patients being reported, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The death toll due to the pandemic in the country's financial capital reached 6,690 with 45 new fatalities, it said.

With 1,236 patients being discharged from hospitals during the day, the number of recovered COVID-19 patients increased to 93,897, the BMC added.

The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in Mumbai is 77 per cent, it said.

The city has 20,143 active coronavirus patients.

Over 5.53 lakh COVID-19 tests have been conducted in the city so far.

The growth rate of COVID-19 cases in the city has decreased to 0.82 per cent, while the doubling rate of cases has improved to 85 days, the civic body said.

