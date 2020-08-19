Nashik, Aug 19 (PTI) The count of COVID-19 cases in Nashik district of Maharashtra crossed the 26,000-mark and rose to 26,774 on Wednesday with the single-day addition of 864 new patients, health officials said.

The virus claimed 15 more lives, which took the death toll in the district to 728, they said.

Of these, seven were from areas within Nashik Municipal Corporation (NMC) limits, six from rural parts, one from Malegaon town and one outside the district who was receiving treatment here.

So far, 22,043 patients have been discharged following their recovery from the infection. Of these, 1,197 recovered on Wednesday.

