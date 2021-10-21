Srinagar, Oct 21 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir's COVID-19 caseload increased to 3,31,386 on Thursday as 87 more people tested positive for the disease, while no fresh deaths were reported, officials said.

The death toll due to the viral disease in the union territory stands at 4,429, they said.

Of the fresh cases, 13 were reported from the Jammu division and 74 from the Kashmir division of the union territory, according to the officials.

At 43, Srinagar district recorded the highest number of cases, followed by 10 in Budgam district.

There are 814 active COVID-19 cases in Jammu and Kashmir, while 3,26,143 patients have recovered so far, the officials said.

There are 49 cases of mucormycosis (black fungus) in the union territory. No fresh case has been reported since last evening, they said.

