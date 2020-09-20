Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 20 (PTI) One more novel coronavirus patient died in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar, taking the toll to 56 while 87 fresh cases raised the active case count to 1,184 in the district on Sunday, officials said.

Twenty-three jail inmates, a policeman and one medical staff are also among the new cases, they said.

According to District Magistrate Selvakumari J, results of 502 samples were received on Sunday. The DM said 87 more people also recovered from the infection, bringing the number of recoveries to 2,768 in the district.

