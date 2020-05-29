India News | 874 New COVID-19 Cases in Tamil Nadu, Total Count at 20,246

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 29 (ANI): A total of 874 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Tamil Nadu on Friday taking the total number of cases to 20,246.

According to the State Health Department, the new case count includes 141 passengers who had travelled from different states to Tamil Nadu.

The state has recorded 154 deaths due to the disease.

The department said that 10,569 people have been tested in the last 24 hours in the state. (ANI)

