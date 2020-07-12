Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], July 12 (ANI): A total of 879 COVID-19 cases and 13 deaths were reported in Gujarat in the last 24 hours.

According to the state's health department, Gujarat now has a total of 41,906 positive cases, including 10,661 active cases and 2,047 deaths.

Meanwhile, India's count of coronavirus cases on Sunday reached 8,49,553 cases while the death toll due to the disease stood at 22,674. (ANI)

