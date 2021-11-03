New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): Delhi Police seized illegal firecrackers weighing 879 kilograms from a man in the Sadar Bazaar area of Delhi on Tuesday in a joint raid with the district administration.

The accused has been identified as Mohammed Izaj, a Bihar resident.

As per the district administration, a team of officials was formed after receiving the information about the sale and purchase of illegal firecrackers in Sadar Bazaar. The team disguised themselves as vendors from Harayana who wanted to purchase firecrackers from Delhi. They asked some street vendors about some possible sellers and were eventually introduced to Izaj, who facilitated the sales of firecrackers on a commission basis.

On reaching the shop/godown of the accused, the officials found two rooms full of firecrackers which were found to be approximately 879 kilograms upon weighing. Officials formed the police station and the police were handed over the seized firecrackers.

After being instructed to take the action against the seller, Delhi Police will register a case against the accused under the relevant sections of law.

District Magistrate Akriti Sagar said to ANI, "As per the directions of Supreme Court and Chief Secretary of Delhi, we had formed 15 teams to stop the sale and purchase of firecrackers. Today, we got to know about the selling of firecrackers in Teliwara, Sadar Bazar. 879 kilograms of firecrackers were seized. We told the police and one person has been detained. The firecrackers were brought from UP side, the rest will be known after the police investigation."

Further investigation into the matter is ongoing. (ANI)

